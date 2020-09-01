PREVIEW: Forsyth Central eager to show off depth this season

“You know, they weren’t happy about our record last year,” Hepler said. “We played some teams tough and we were in every game. We had a chance, if you go back — and I’m not one of those guys — we could have been 8-1. We lose to West by five, we lose to South by seven, lose in double overtime. Man, it easily could have been 8-1.”



Central lost 23 seniors to graduation, but Hepler estimates the Bulldogs had about 110 players out for summer workouts each day.

“Once we were allowed to start working out — I feel like it was June 8 — man, I just felt like we just picked up where we left off. I really did,” Hepler said. “I think athletically we’re really good; I think attitude we’re great; now it just comes down to how you play.”

Forsyth Central lineman CC Clark is committed to play football at East Carolina. - photo by David Roberts Central’s offense begins up front, featuring a talented offensive line and a trio of seniors who averaged at least five yards per carry last season in Bronson Landreth (122 carries, 606 yards, 8 touchdowns), Eli Ruis (90 carries, 566 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Solomon Gates (28 carries, 217 yards, 4 touchdowns).

Bronson returns after starting all nine games at quarterback, completing 38 of 65 attempts for 497 yards and five touchdowns against one interception.

“I think that’s the first time since we’ve been here to have the quarterback two years in a row,” Hepler said. “We’ve had a couple good quarterbacks here, but to have them two years in a row and know the system — and really three when you look at Bronson, because Bronson and Graham (Long) both started a bunch of games, and Ryan (van Uum) is still here.”

Perhaps the Bulldogs’ biggest hole on offense is at wide receiver, where Hepler must replace current Berry College freshman Jake Bretz.

Seniors Caydin Mowen (14 catches, 220 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Noah Chol (6 catches, 71 yards) present a couple of towering targets for Landreth, as both receivers stand well over 6 feet tall.

“Caydin Mowen was one of the top touchdown-scorers last year in the county. So, Caydin and Noah at receiver,” Hepler said. “Graham can step out and play receiver. We’ve got a couple of young guys in Camden Yeager and Daniel Smith. We feel like we’ve got some skill kids, and we’re developing the offense into more of a modern-day offense.”

Senior Canaan Clark committed during the summer to East Carolina, and Hepler expects more players along the Bulldogs’ line to follow.

Junior Robby Watson, a 6-foot-3, 296-pound center, graded out at 95 percent last season and did not allow a single sack.

“On offensive line, we’re as big as we’ve ever been on offensive line, with (Canaan Clark) and (Brandyn) McMahon and (Nick) Cribbs and Robby Watson,” Hepler said. “Robby’s going to be a junior, but Robby’s going to get SEC offers. He’s 6-foot-6, 300 right now.”

Hepler said many of those players will chip in on the defensive line, too.