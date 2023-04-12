Soccer: Forsyth Central girls breeze past Wheeler, reach Sweet 16

Then again, Forsyth Central remembered the last time there was a 2-0 lead midway through a game on its home field. That night, the Bulldogs trailed by that margin before rallying for a 3-2 win over Denmark to secure the Region 6-7A championship.

Forsyth Central's players weren't about to let Wheeler pull off a similar comeback, as they kept pressing. The Bulldogs wound up slamming home two more goals in the first eight minutes of the second half for a 4-0 win.

“We were talking about at halftime that 2-0 is the most dangerous score,” Forsyth Central junior Kieryn Jeter said. “We were not finished. We couldn’t get comfortable.”



Brielle LaBerge scored the first goal in each half, increasing her tally to 30 on the season.

The junior striker buried a shot from distance barely 10 minutes into the game to settle any potential nerves the Bulldogs might have been feeling.

“It definitely settled us down and gave us a lot of motivation, knowing we were up 1-0,” Jeter said. “We knew that we weren’t finished. We had way more goals to come.”

Jeter thought she maybe had the second goal but was called for a foul just prior to lashing home a shot from outside the 18-yard box.

A minute later, Wheeler managed a rare foray, but it wound up costing the Wildcats.

In the blink of an eye, Gabby Volpe broke away from the Wheeler backline. Wildcats goalkeeper Lauren Mehos — who otherwise put together a stellar showing — opted not to charge the ball, allowing Volpe to pull off a chip shot just under the crossbar.

Volpe busted out the classic airplane celebration after giving her side a 2-0 lead with six minutes left in the first half.

However, just seconds after the restart, Forsyth Central senior goalie Marlee McAdam needed to make her first save of the night.

“We had to contain ourselves and be calm in the back,” said Jeter, a defensive midfielder committed to Penn State. “That’s what we did, and we didn’t let any goals in.”

The Bulldogs (14-3) made a change at goalie in the second half, swapping sophomore Jazzy Harrison in for McAdam to give both some work in the playoffs.

“They’re both really talented, and I’m comfortable with all of my teammates,” Jeter said. “We play well as a team no matter which keeper is in. They showed out.”



Harrison didn't need to do too much in the second half, particularly after Forsyth Central delivered the knockout punch with goals in the 43rd and 48th minutes.

After Mehos fouled Avery Berryman in the box, LaBerge fired a penalty kick into the back of the net. Berryman rounded out the scoring herself, slotting home from close range after Sarah Dennis played the ball across the 6-yard box.

Last year, Forsyth Central fell in the opening round at Peachtree Ridge. But the Bulldogs' region title afforded the team a chance at — a bare minimum of — two home playoff games this season.

Next up, Forsyth Central will host Region 7-7A runner-up North Gwinnett — which dropped a 3-1 decision to Angela Camp's crew back in February.

“I’m super excited,” Jeter said. “We didn’t make it past the first round of the playoffs last year, which was a bummer.

“We are fighting to make it to the state [finals]. I think we’ll make it there.”