Soccer: Forsyth Central girls rally past Denmark to capture region title

“I just wanted to cry,” Berryman said of her reaction to scoring the goal. “All of the energy is just leaving my body. There was nothing left I could do.

“It hit my shoulder of all places. I just felt like I put my whole body into that, and it was just absolute relief.”

A year after losing 7-0 at Denmark, Forsyth Central knew history wouldn't repeat itself. Even still, the No. 7 Danes (8-3, 3-1) managed to hold a two-goal lead over the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (12-2, 5-0) entering the final 20 minutes of the game.

After surviving Denmark's strong push for a third goal that likely would have wrapped up back-to-back region championships for the Danes, the hosts found a way back into the game. A perfect through ball by Addison Kim allowed LaBerge to calmly slot the ball past the Denmark goalie to pull Forsyth Central within 2-1.

“Instead of going a thousand miles per hour and being like, ‘Time is running out,’ it was like a calmness,” Berryman said of the impact LaBerge's first strike had on the team. “We can get another. … More reassurance was kind of given to everyone.”

With just under 10 minutes remaining, the referee awarded the Bulldogs a penalty kick after LaBerge had been taken down inside the box. As long as the junior striker could walk, everybody in the stadium knew she would take the ensuing spot kick.

LaBerge stepped up and finished low to the keeper's left side for the tying goal, practically placing the ball in the same spot as her first of the night.

Feeling as though it had Denmark on the ropes, Forsyth Central pushed for the go-ahead goal.

But with less than three minutes left in regulation, the Danes were the ones firing off shots from inside the box. Even still, the Bulldogs didn't sit back and try to force overtime.

Forsyth Central head coach Angela Camp managed to perfectly strike the balance between pressing forward for the winner and ensuring that Denmark didn't find it on the counterattack.

“I think it was composure — composure at the back and composure up front,” Berryman said of finding the balance. “We don’t want to go a thousand miles per hour, because we know it’s 2-2. We’re not fighting for our lives at that point. It was just staying calm, staying poised and staying relaxed.”

Finally, the Bulldogs landed their golden opportunity to win the game.

Inside the final minute, Forsyth Central won a corner kick. Freshman Kira Kim wrapped her left foot around the ball and bent it towards the edge of the six-yard box, where Berryman met it with her left shoulder and sent it flying into the far corner.

“One of the things I always tell myself, ‘Eyes open, mouth closed,’” said Berryman, an Alabama-Birmingham signee. “You’ve got to connect with the ball. Me and Kira have connected on corners before. We do it a lot in practice, so it was just a matter of doing it when it counted. And we did.”

After pausing their celebrations long enough to escape a frantic final 20 seconds, in which the Danes threatened to at least get a shot on target, the Bulldogs enjoyed the fruits of their labor. From posing for photos with the region championship trophy, to taking their own, to eventually kissing the hardware that represented their accomplishment, Forsyth Central made sure to soak in the moment.

“I’m so proud of everyone,” Berryman said. “It’s a whole team effort. Down 2-0 at half, it takes a lot of willpower, patience with each other, and positivity to come back together and come back from that. I’m just really, really proud of my team for sticking together all the way to the last second.”

While the Bulldogs will be expecting a deep playoff run, beginning with an April 11 home game against Wheeler, nothing that happens the rest of the season can take away what Forsyth Central achieved Friday night.

“It means everything,” Berryman said of winning the region. “I’ve been here since sophomore year. This is my school. To put up in our gym a region championship [banner], it’s everything.”