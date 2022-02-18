Soccer: Forsyth Central girls top South Forsyth behind Avery Berryman's hat trick

By Jacob Smith

For the Forsyth County News

Though the Forsyth Central crowd did not shower the soccer field with their hats, they had reason to do so.

Junior Avery Berryman blessed Bulldog Stadium with a hat trick Thursday in Central's Region 6-7A opener against South Forsyth. Central won the game 3-0.

After both teams remained scoreless at the end of the first half, Central head coach Angela Camp said the halftime message was not anything special, but to keep fighting for possession and getting shots on goal.

“The girls really wanted this,” Camp said. “I think they were maybe just trying too hard at the beginning. We were shooting it above the goal, right of the keeper. I told them to keep pushing and that we weren’t gonna win unless you keep ripping shots. And that’s what they did.”