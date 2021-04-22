Soccer: Guzman’s late heroics send Central to second round of playoffs

It was not a certainty that Alex Guzman was going to be on the field for Forsyth Central late in the game.

Guzman tweaked his hamstring last week and aggravated the injury again early in the first round of the state tournament against Dunwoody on Wednesday.

But late in the game, Guzman came back in, streaked down the field and scored the only goal in the game to give Central the 1-0 victory to advance to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

“Guzman’s presence was critical,” Central coach Will Gifford said. “Obviously, Alex wasn’t 100 percent tonight, but the kind of competitor he is forced his way back into the game. I wasn’t gonna put him back in but he begged saying ‘Coach. Put me in.’ We talked it over and decided we’d give him five minutes to see how he felt.”

After several shots on goal resulted in no scoring, Cody Moncrief received possession in the 76th minute of the game off a missed Dunwoody corner.

“I dribbled past one kid and saw Alex making the run,” Moncrief said. “He’s just such a good player, so I knew he was going to put it in the goal.

Gifford said that there were plenty more guys other than Guzman who were banged up throughout Wednesday’s game, but Guzman’s awareness is what won the game for Central without having to go into overtime.

“We’ve been instilled since freshman year to play for one another,” Guzman said. “Compete for something greater than self. It’s the culture that we bring. I wouldn’t do it for any other school, any other team or for any other guys.”

