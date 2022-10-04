Softball: Bulldogs come out on top against West Hall

The Forsyth Central Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first inning to capture a 10-1, non-region victory over West Hall Monday night.

“It’s great to be back on the field after a week off from fall break,” Bulldogs head coach Kelly Gordon said. "We’re pushing for the postseason. It’s really good to have everyone back out here swinging aggressively."

Central's first score came from when bases were loaded in the opening frame. Senior Reagan Bump drew a walk, forcing home senior Emily Caron.

The rough night for West Hall started in earnest, as a triple from Taylor Jackson allowed junior Mallory Smith and Bump to cross home plate, bringing the score to 3-0.

Forsyth Central softball scoring a run in the win against West Hall. - photo by Derrick Richemond

Junior Avery Barden followed her teammate by recording a triple, and Jackson jogged to home plate with ease. Emma Pirkle posted an RBI double, and then on a wild pitch, she took third base. Run-scoring singles from sophomore Avery Clemons and Caron extended the lead to 7-0.



Central's defense quickly reacted and prevented West Hall from scoring by recording the out when Spartan Bri Murphy took the risk by running to home plate. Janelle Elizarraraz ended the scoring drought when her ball rolled along the foul line for an RBI double to cut the lead to 7-1.

In the third inning, Keeley O’Hara, who was 2-for-2 already, hit the softball towards the middle of the field, and that gave enough time for Caron to score her second run. Junior Kylie McTier’s double brought in O’Hara, and then Jackson brought in McTier to score the final run of the game.

O'Hara went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs (11-11, 1-7 Region 6-7A) in hits.

The Bulldogs will host Lambert Longhorns (14-7, 4-4) in a region matchup on Oct. 4.

“There were a few things that we needed to clean up [defensively],” Gordon said. "Overall we played well, especially not picking up the softball in a while. Moving forward, the teams are only going to get tougher, so our defense needs to get better."