Softball: Central coach Gordon leading culture change through pride, chemistry and shiny new gear

“They have to earn all their cool gear, the stuff everybody loves about being an athlete,” Gordon said. “At the end of each day, the coaching staff recognizes something positive from someone. We’re looking for things that we want to be the backbone of our program … characteristics from our girls that is going to make our team as successful as possible.”



Sydney Stevens was the first player to collect four stars, moving onto the second tier of the pyramid and earning a brand-new rain jacket.

Last year, because of COVID-19, Forsyth County teams had their softball tryouts in the middle of July, then started playing games in the first week of August. Gordon said she struggled to implement her footprint on the program but is now ready to change how people around the county view Central softball.

“We didn’t really have time to do those fun things or really improve anything around here, which is important to take pride not only in our team, but our facilities as well,” Gordon said. “As a new coach last year, there’s always a learning curve. Change is difficult, but it’s good at the same time. This year is different. We want to give each other confidence that we are able to compete in this region.”

Forsyth Central head softball coach Kelly Gordon is bringing a newfound culture into her second season at the helm of the Bulldogs’ program. - photo by Jacob Smith



In 2020, the Bulldogs finished 7-23, winning three region games to finish sixth in the region. The year prior, Central finished second in region play, proving they are not too far away from being competitive in a tough Region 6-7A.

The hardest part of any new coach coming in is actually getting the team to buy in, and Gordon has accomplished that with players such as team captain and shortstop, Taylor Jackson, who said she gives all the credit to Gordon for coming and revitalizing the program.

“The biggest difference between this year and last year is our overall team chemistry,” Jackson said. “We have done more team bonding, and I think that has really helped. Our goal for the season is to make it to the state playoffs and for everyone to enjoy and understand what it means to be a part of something bigger than ourselves – a team.”