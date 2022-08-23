Softball: Forsyth Central blows out Johns Creek

After a 22-0, lopsided win over Gainesville last time out, Forsyth Central nearly matched the dominant performance in a 21-0 drubbing of Johns Creek in three innings Monday in Fulton County.
The Bulldogs, who have won six straight games, jumped out with an 11-run top of the first inning. They pushed across seven more runs in the second and three in the third to complete the thorough run-rule win.
Taylor Jackson paced the Forsyth Central offense, finishing 3-for-3 with three runs scored and four RBIs. Avery Clemons went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two runs driven in.
Emma Pirkle, Ava Metz and Avery Barden each wound up 2-for-2. Pirkle had two doubles and two RBIs. Metz posted one double and two ribbies. Barden scored twice and drove in a run.
Caroline Heard doubled and racked up three RBIs for the Bulldogs (7-3), who didn't allow a hit for the second consecutive contest.