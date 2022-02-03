Three from Forsyth Central sign National Letters of Intent

Three Forsyth Central seniors signed Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.
Patrick Haertel signed with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology [MIT], while Marcus Brown picked Huntingdon College and Trey Richards inked with Berry College.
Haertel finished among Central's top rushers in 2021, compiling 235 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 33 receiving yards and a touchdown, and served as the Bulldogs' lead blocker at fullback.
“It's great," Haertel said. "It’s a day I’ve dreamed of for many years, so it’s awesome to have that opportunity to play at the next level.”
Brown and Richards were two of the top special teams players in the county last season.
Brown returned 19 kicks for 444 yards and a touchdown, adding 33 tackles, five tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery on defense.
“If you would have told me when I was younger that I would be playing in college, I would [have thought] you were crazy,” Brown said.
Richards averaged 38.5 yards on 46 punts, while reaching the end zone on 14 of his 25 kickoffs.