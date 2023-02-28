Basketball: Warriors drop GAPPS state title game

The Horizon Christian girls couldn't quite overcome a rough shooting performance in the GAPPS Class 2A state finals, settling for a runner-up finish in the classification.
Facing Rome-based Unity Christian in the title game Saturday at ACE Academy in Macon, the Warriors shot less than 25% from the field and under 50% from the foul line in a 40-32 defeat.
Despite scoring single-digit points in each of the first two quarters, Horizon managed to carry a slim advantage into the final period. The Lions led 6-4 after one quarter and 17-12 at halftime before the Warriors rallied to hold a 26-25 edge heading to the fourth.
However, a strong final stanza allowed Unity to pull out the win.
Nyla Black registered 14 points and six rebounds for Horizon. Katie Beckstrom added eight points and 11 boards. Addyson-Iva Moore and Madison Brooks combined to pull down 17 rebounds for the Region 2-2A champion.