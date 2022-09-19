Football: Horizon drops 2nd straight

Horizon Christian dropped a second consecutive GAPPS 8-man football game, falling to Victory Baptist by a 48-19 final score Friday in Loganville.

The loss comes on the heels of a similar 46-12 setback the previous week against King's Way Christian and drops Horizon to 1-3 overall on the season.

"It's no secret that this year’s team is young and inexperienced," Horizon head coach Damon Taylor said. "The last two games really exposed a lot of opportunities for us. Every game, we're getting better, and that’s really all that matters.

"These young men are responding well. They're asking to get in the film room, stay after practice, etc. The good news is, we're entering region play now and I’m looking forward to seeing how our kids take what they have learned up until this point and marry that to the second half of this season."

Victory scored the game's first 16 points before Horizon quarterback Isaac Bealer scored on a 15-yard touchdown run. Bealer later kicked a field goal to pull the visitors to within 24-11 at halftime.

However, Victory again scored the opening 16 points of the second half to grab a commanding 40-11 advantage.

Horizon responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Bealer to Avery Blanton, but the locals would get no closer.

Bealer completed 11 of 27 passes for 149 yards and a score to go with 63 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He connected with Jackson Harris on a pair of 2-point conversions.

Blanton caught three passes for 59 yards and the TD. Harris caught three passes for 49 yards, while Will Maher hauled in four balls for 39 yards.