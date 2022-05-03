2021-22 WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Dossett, Lambert

Thomas Dossett didn't win a single point as an eighth-grader.

In February, he won a state championship.

Dossett ended his high school wrestling career in spectacular fashion, winning all but two matches his senior year to finish 50-2 and capture an elusive state championship that had evaded him twice before. Dossett can trace his two losses back to a tournament where he wrestled sick, once in double overtime against the eventual tournament champion.

Thirty of those wins came by fall, including two that he used to propel himself into the 285-pound state title match against Camden County's Anthony Yancey.

Dossett had already beaten Yancey earlier in the season, using a third-period takedown to cement his win in the Class 7A state duals meet. His win at the state traditionals meet was similar, though more defensive with Dossett scoring both of his points in a 2-1 win via escape.

Dossett held the lead for the last 25 seconds of overtime, successfully keeping Yancey at bay to secure the title and reach a milestone that came four seasons after his winless rookie season.

"I'm just glad that didn't deter me from coming back the next year," Dossett said.

Dossett's freshman year ultimately marked the last time the Lambert wrestler didn't reach the state championship match. He finished second in the state to end his sophomore and junior seasons — both instances coming against intracounty competition.

He was the 220-pound state runner up in 2020, going 34-12 and falling to North Forsyth wrestler Dylan Lyerly, then made the jump up to 285 pounds in 2021 and lost only five matches all season, with the final one coming against West Forsyth wrestler Dylan Fairchild.

Dossett tacked on about 60 pounds between his sophomore and senior seasons. There wasn't much of a diet; Dossett credits fast food restaurants such as Chick-Fil-A with helping him keep the weight on.

"I felt more comfortable junior year, just because I was lighter and faster," Dossett said. "This year I kind of felt slow and big. I didn't really like it, but I guess it worked out."

While Dossett sacrificed some of his agility by wrestling at 285 pounds, he became much harder to take down, and it became more difficult for opponents to escape once he had them on the mat.

He made the move to heavyweight with his future in mind. Colleges don't have a weight class between 197 and 285 pounds.

Dossett said he plans on wrestling at the United States Coast Guard Academy and studying environmental science.

"I'm attending GMC for one year of prep school, then going to the Coast Guard Academy and wrestling there," Dossett said. "The assistant coach contacted me and recruited me. I mean, it's free college and it's a great team, too."