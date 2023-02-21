Baseball: Ethan Terry’s run lifts Lambert to victory

On Monday afternoon, the Lambert baseball team survived a late comeback by Class 6A's top-ranked Etowah to secure back-to-back wins.

“We came out swinging the bat really well early, which was good to see," Longhorns head coach David Smart said on the 5-4 win. "It was a great day to be a hitter with the wind blowing.”

The No. 7 Longhorns (4-1) came out of the gate in sync after limiting Etowah to no runs, despite having Logan Stradley at third base. The Longhorns quickly got the bases loaded with Tanner Patterson’s hit for a single.

It was on a wild pitch that Lambert got its first run with Bradley Gabriel running toward home plate with ease.

Up next in the batting order was Ben Hays, and his hit allowed his teammate Jonny Smith to score a run. The trend of run scoring continued on Krish Gandhi’s RBI single, as Patterson raced home to bump the lead to 3-0.

With two outs, Etowah's Jake Zehner tried to steal second base, but Lambert's defense recognized it quickly and recorded the out to retire the inning.

After Ethan Terry’s flyout, Ethan Day got a line-drive hit to center. As he raced to second, he gambled for a triple, but the Eagles third base received the ball before he could get there to collect the out.

In the top of the third inning, the Eagles got on the board. The Longhorns were on a roll by recording two groundouts, but Stradley brought his team out of the slump by hitting a home run to right field.

Despite that, Lambert responded with Rhett Howard’s RBI, thanks to Hays’ run, to grow the lead to 4-1.

Etowah's Matthew Sharman helped his team to score two runs in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-3. At the plate, he got an RBI single, and then scored himself on an error on a pickoff attempt.

Lambert’s Carson Knowles came onto the mound to throw in relief, but that’s when Stradley’s second run tied the game in the fourth inning.

Eagles pitcher Kolton Thorton's first pitch out of the bullpen resulted in Patterson getting a double. Then he stole third base to put him in a position to score. However, Thorton came back refocused, and struck out three Longhorns.

After both teams were held to no runs in the fifth inning, it was Lambert that broke the tie to retake the lead. After Gabriel got two balls, he finally swung, and it paid off, as Terry slid to home plate for the game-winning run.