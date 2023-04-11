Baseball: Greyson Madonia, Lambert edge Milton in key region clash

Lambert pitcher Greyson Madonia tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 10 batters and outdueling Milton pitcher Luke McNeillie as the Longhorns topped Milton 4-1 to sweep the season series.

“I did know, but it’s nothing I haven’t done before,” Madonia said of the extra attention. “It was a big game, so I expected people to be here. He’s going to Florida and might get drafted, so he’s a very talented player.”

More likely, those scouts were perched behind home plate to scout McNeillie, a Florida signee and likely MLB Draft pick who was impressive in his own right. McNeillie also turned in a complete game and fanned eight Longhorns.

However, Lambert coach David Smart was content to dial up a bunt here and call for a hit-and-run there, turning up the pressure on a Milton defense that ultimately cracked.

After being held scoreless through the first three frames, Lambert finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Lambert senior Jonny Smith smashed a leadoff double into the gap in left-center, and after a strikeout, Krish Gandhi reached on an infield single to put runners on the corners.

Lucas Reyes dragged a perfect bunt up the first-base line, but Milton’s defense caught Smith in a pickle between third base and home for the second out. However, moments later, pinch-runner Rhett Howard swiped home on a wild pitch to tie the game.

“He’s not a guy you’re going to probably put together a lot of hits against,” Smart said of McNeillie. “We knew that we were going to have to put the ball on the ground and we weren’t going to be able to go station to station, so we just did some things to create some stuff. Our kids did a great job executing. He’s really, really good, so when you get an opportunity, you have to be sure to capitalize.”

Lambert did just that in the bottom of the fifth inning, which began with a leadoff walk by Tanner Patterson. Patterson went from first to third after the Milton defense threw a Sam Schaeffer bunt into right field, setting the stage for pinch-hitter Will Gillice.

With the infield playing in, Gillice chopped a McNeillie offering back up the middle and into centerfield to score Patterson.

“He’s done a good job most of the season for us, especially with two strikes against that guy to get a good barrel on the ball,” Smart said of Gillice. “That was a big hit for us, so I’m happy for him. He’s a great kid, so it couldn’t have happened to a better kid.”

Schaeffer doubled Lambert’s lead when he scored on a passed ball, then Ethan Terry flew home to make it 4-1 when McNeillie couldn’t make the play on a Bradley Gabriel bunt.

Madonia cruised from there, allowing just one more Milton baserunner — a one-out single by Ty Petrovich, who was promptly erased after the Longhorns turned a 4-6-3 double play to end the sixth inning.

Madonia had thrown just 79 pitches through sixth inning, but he made sure to express his desire to finish what he had started.

“I told coach he’s not pulling me,” the Tennessee Tech commit said. “I saw the guy warming up in the pen and I said, ‘Coach, I got this.’ I wanted to finish that last inning.”

Madonia sandwiched a groundout to the sure-handed Smith at shortstop between his ninth and 10th strikeouts of the night to cap the complete game.

“We lined our pitching up for after spring break and [Madonia] knew going into the week [that he would be the starting pitcher],” Smart said. “He did a great job. Just really put us on his shoulders. He knew he had to really be good with McNeillie going, and to be able to match him. There sure weren’t going to be a lot of runs put on the board on either side.”

Madonia’s lone mistake was an 0-2 breaking ball to Petrovich in the third inning, which Petrovich drilled into the gap for an RBI double.

Madonia responded by painting a beautiful fastball on the outside corner to ring up Ryan Iannone — Madonia’s third strikeout of the inning.

The only other two Milton batters to reach base after that were retired by Lambert’s defense — one on the double-play ball and one more who was caught stealing on an impressive throw from catcher Jackson Monie.

The win allows Lambert (14-12, 6-6 Region 6-7A) to momentarily claim sole possession of fourth place ahead of Milton (9-15-1, 5-7). With the head-to-head tiebreaker, the Longhorns essentially hold a two-game lead over the Eagles for the region's final playoff spot with three games remaining.

Lambert will close region play with trips to Forsyth Central and Denmark before hosting South Forsyth on April 17, hoping their mid-season snag is in the rearview mirror.

“That’s just baseball,” Madonia said. “We call it the 'rollercoaster' effect — ups and downs. We started off 3-0 in region play, then kind of went into a little slump batting-wise, pitching-wise and fielding-wise. I feel like this spring break was good for us. We’re going to come back and hopefully we’re going to show out in these next three games.”