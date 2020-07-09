Baseball: Lambert alum Beer reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Lambert alum Seth Beer reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday.

Lovullo did not say whether Beer showed any symptoms of the virus. Beer is one of four Diamondbacks to test positive for COVID-19.

Beer was included in the team's 60-man player pool last month, hinting that the 2015 Lambert graduate has a good chance to see his first big league action this season.

Beer, one of the top prospects in the Diamondbacks' organization, hit .289 last season, logging 130 hits, 26 home runs, 24 doubles and 103 RBIs.