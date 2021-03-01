By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Baseball: Lambert alum Keenan named C-USA Pitcher of the Week
Zach Keenan
Lambert alum Zach Keenan was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday after collecting a win and a save in his first two appearances of the season for Middle Tennessee State University. Photo courtesy Middle Tennessee State University Athletics

Lambert alum Zach Keenan was named Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday after collecting a win and a save in his first two appearances of the season for Middle Tennessee State University.

Keenan struck out a combined 12 batters in eight innings, giving up one unearned run on five hits. 

Keenan earned the start Tuesday during MTSU's 8-1 win against Oakland, pitching five innings of one-run ball and striking out seven batters while issuing zero walks. He came out of the bullpen five days later during a 7-0 win against Bowling Green, throwing three shutout innings and posting five strikeouts to earn the save.

Keenan, who graduated from Lambert in 2017, owns a career 4.45 ERA in 19 appearances for the Raiders and was highly effective last season. Keenan was off to the best start of his collegiate career with a 2-1 record in six appearances, recording a 3.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 17 2/3 innings.

In his past 10 appearances dating back to 2019, Keenan holds a 1.98 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings.