Baseball: Lambert alum Keenan named C-USA Pitcher of the Week

Keenan earned the start Tuesday during MTSU's 8-1 win against Oakland, pitching five innings of one-run ball and striking out seven batters while issuing zero walks. He came out of the bullpen five days later during a 7-0 win against Bowling Green, throwing three shutout innings and posting five strikeouts to earn the save.



Keenan, who graduated from Lambert in 2017, owns a career 4.45 ERA in 19 appearances for the Raiders and was highly effective last season. Keenan was off to the best start of his collegiate career with a 2-1 record in six appearances, recording a 3.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts across 17 2/3 innings.

In his past 10 appearances dating back to 2019, Keenan holds a 1.98 ERA with 40 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings.