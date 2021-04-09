Baseball: From Lambert to JUCO to walk-on, McAllister thriving with Bulldogs

Corr coached McAllister his freshman year at Lambert. A year later, he accepted the head coaching position at Florida Southwestern State College, a junior college in Fort Myers.

Corr said that even as a freshman, McAllister already had a polished glove and was a plus defender. So, when McAllister came to Florida for a summer ball tournament, Corr invited his former player to tour the campus.

"I was very surprised when he called me and said that he didn't have a lot of offers and was really interested in coming down and playing," Corr said. "So I was like, 'Get over here right away,' and I was able to show him and his family the campus and the stadium and everything. I knew I was getting a steal."

McAllister earned immediate playing time at shortstop for the Buccaneers, and by his sophomore season, he'd upped his batting average to .318 with 16 RBIs and 14 stolen bases, striking out only 11 times in 41 games.

"I'm super blessed that I was able to go the junior college route and become a better baseball player and mature a little more, because I don't think I was ready to go to the University of Georgia out of high school," McAllister said. "But going down to Florida for two years and playing every day for two years actually helped me a lot."

McAllister watched as his teammates latched onto Division I programs. Santino Miozzi signed with the University of Florida, Carter Smith ended up at Florida State and Vince Vannelle landed at the University of Arizona.

Still, the offers McAllister imagined he would receive never came.

He figured this recruiting cycle would be different, especially after excelling against more competitive pitching, but it ended up reminding him of the same challenges he faced in high school.

Lambert’s Josh McAllister trots home after his first-inning home run Friday in the Longhorns’ 4-2 win against Milton. - photo by Kevin O'Brien



"Just super confused," McAllister said. "You put up some good numbers your junior year [in high school] and you don't talk to anyone, but that's life. My mom and my dad really pushed me to just be like, 'Hey, that's life. You've got to go get what you deserve or what you think you can accomplish.'"

So, with his academic future in mind, McAllister applied to UGA, just as a regular student.

McAllister planned to try out as a walk-on that fall, but first he sent a text message to Danny Pralgo, his summer ball coach at 6-4-3 Athletics.

Then, McAllister got a phone call from UGA head coach Scott Stricklin, which resulted in the offer he always imagined he would receive.

"Two days later, I got a phone call sitting in my dorm in Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, from Coach Stricklin saying, 'Coach Pralgo sent me some video and we'd love to offer you a preferred walk-on spot,'" McAllister recalled. "He said, 'Take as much time as you need.'

"I got off the phone with Coach Stricklin, I called my mom for 10 minutes, I called my dad for 10 minutes and then 10 minutes later, I called Coach Stricklin and said, 'Hey coach, I would love to come to the University of Georgia.'"



McAllister was ecstatic.

Both of his parents went to UGA, and McAllister said he hasn't missed a football game at Sanford Stadium since he was 4 years old.

And when McAllister drilled a walk-off home run in February to beat Gardner-Webb, his parents were there to see it.