Baseball: Lambert's Bamburowski commits to Mercer
Braden Bamburowski
Lambert junior Braden Bamburowski delivers a pitch last season. File photo

Lambert rising senior Braden Bamburowski committed Monday to play baseball at Mercer University. 

Bamburowski, an All-County selection the past two seasons, hit .326 in a shortened 2020 season, finishing with 10 RBIs, seven doubles and a home run. He flashed his versatility on the mound, finishing with a 2-2 record, sporting a 3.37 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched and tallying 21 strikeouts.

Bamburowski posted a 3.56 ERA last year as a sophomore, striking out 38 batters in 37 1/3 innings.

A standout football player too, Bamburowski caught 36 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns in his junior year with the Longhorns.

Mercer, which enjoyed a 13-3 start to the season before it was canceled, has a pair of Lambert alums on its roster — Collin Price and Zach Graveno — as well as Forsyth Central alum Luke Sutko. Recent Pinecrest Academy grad Caleb Bohn will also play for the Bears.