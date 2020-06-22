Baseball: Lambert's Bamburowski commits to Mercer

Lambert rising senior Braden Bamburowski committed Monday to play baseball at Mercer University.
Bamburowski, an All-County selection the past two seasons, hit .326 in a shortened 2020 season, finishing with 10 RBIs, seven doubles and a home run. He flashed his versatility on the mound, finishing with a 2-2 record, sporting a 3.37 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched and tallying 21 strikeouts.
Bamburowski posted a 3.56 ERA last year as a sophomore, striking out 38 batters in 37 1/3 innings.
A standout football player too, Bamburowski caught 36 passes for 426 yards and five touchdowns in his junior year with the Longhorns.
Mercer, which enjoyed a 13-3 start to the season before it was canceled, has a pair of Lambert alums on its roster — Collin Price and Zach Graveno — as well as Forsyth Central alum Luke Sutko. Recent Pinecrest Academy grad Caleb Bohn will also play for the Bears.
I’m extremely honored to say that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Mercer University. I want to thank all my family, friends, and coaches who have pushed me to be where I am today. GO BEARS🐻@MercerBaseball @CraigGibson_MU pic.twitter.com/lDBNOyBuCu— Braden Bamburowski (@braden_bam25) June 22, 2020