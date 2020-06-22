Baseball: Lambert's Bamburowski commits to Mercer

Lambert rising senior Braden Bamburowski committed Monday to play baseball at Mercer University.

Bamburowski, an All-County selection the past two seasons, hit .326 in a shortened 2020 season, finishing with 10 RBIs, seven doubles and a home run. He flashed his versatility on the mound, finishing with a 2-2 record, sporting a 3.37 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched and tallying 21 strikeouts.