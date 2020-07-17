Baseball: Lambert junior Brosius commits to Georgia Tech

Lambert rising junior Parker Brosius announced Thursday evening his commitment to Georgia Tech.

Brosius hit .293 atop the Longhorns' lineup in 2020, scoring 10 runs, driving in four more and doubling once. Brosius also drew 11 walks in 56 plate appearance, boosting his on-base percentage to .473, and swiped 11 bases.

Georgia Tech has one connection to the area in North Forsyth alum Brody Westbrooks, who posted a 3.18 ERA in 5 2/3 innings this season for the Yellow Jackets.

Brosius is the fourth Lambert baseball player to commit since the end of the 2020 season, joining Will Hensley (Gordon State), Brentan Newberry (Young Harris) and Braden Bamburowski (Mercer).