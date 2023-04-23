Baseball: Lambert settles for split with Kennesaw Mountain

The Region 5-7A champion Mustangs came within one out of being swept by Lambert on their own home field. With the bases loaded and two outs, they saved their season by putting up a five-spot on the Longhorns in the top of the seventh inning of the nightcap and held on to win 9-7 to split the doubleheader after dropping a 14-7 decision in the opener.

The teams will play the deciding game at 5:30 p.m. April 24 at Kennesaw Mountain.

“Here's the thing about the playoffs, you're one bad day away from going home, and we were very close to having a complete bad day,” Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “This is not the first time something like this has happened to this team. They believe in each other. They always believe in themselves, and honestly, they can hit.”

And the bats sure came to life when the Mustangs (24-7) were trailing 4-3 in the second game with two outs in the top of the seventh and the bases loaded. Tyson Harmon beat out an infield grounder to second to tie the game at 4-all and keep the bases loaded.

Then Matthew Garcia came up and changed the outcome of the game. He swung at the first pitch, which ended up being a double down the left-field line that cleared the bases for a 7-4 Mustang lead.

“It's tough playing with the season on the line like that,” Garcia said. “Playoff baseball is so much different. There's so much more energy. Getting that hit was better than anything I've done all season.”

The inning continued for Kennesaw Mountain when Garrett Bartlett was hit by a pitch, and Eliud Poventud reached on an error. Then Trey Kinnan came up and hit a single to bring them home.

A five-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh was what they needed.

Lambert (15-16) managed to get three runs back in the bottom of the seventh before Harmon struck out Bradley Gabriel looking to end the game.

The first game was a game the Kennesaw Mountain pitchers would probably want to forget. The staff yielded 14 runs on 16 hits and issued six walks and just one strikeout.

Also, Lambert's bottom half of the lineup had the Mustangs' number.

Tanner Patterson, who hit eighth for the Longhorns, went 5 for 5 and was a home run short of the cycle with four RBIs. Jackson Monie, ninth in the order, was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

The Longhorns took control of the game early by scoring six runs on six hits in the first inning. All six runs came on singles.

The Mustangs answered back with five in the bottom half to get back into the game, highlighted by a two-run single to right field by Garcia with two outs.

But pitching continued to struggle, and Lambert tacked on four more runs on three hits in the top of the third to assume command. The Longhorns added two more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

“I have to go back to check my numbers,” Hansen said, “but between hit batters and walks, we had 20 in two games. It's hard to win when you have that number.”

In the nightcap, Kennesaw Mountain took a two-run lead in the second inning when Isander Poventud and Harmon came home on a passed ball and balk, respectively.

Lander scored a run in the second on a Makana Peters single and tied it in the fifth when Manuel Prados came home on a sacrifice fly by Patterson.

The Mustangs regained the lead in the fifth when Kinnan scored on a wild pitch, but Lambert tied it at 3-all in the bottom half when Kennesaw Mountain was unable to turn a 6-4-3 double play, allowing Prados to cross the plate.

Lander took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Ethan Day came home on a wild pitch.