Baseball: Longhorns edge Wolverines at home

It was a competitive Region 6-7A matchup between the Lambert Longhorns and West Forsyth Wolverines on Tuesday.

The game came down to the wire wherein the bottom of the seventh Lambert's Ethan Day bunted the ball and Rhett Howard jogged to home plate on an error for the game-winning run for a 2-1 home victory over West Forsyth.

"We've been down before this year and this team has the tenacity to keep fighting and playing hard," Longhorns head coach David Smart said.

On Sean Totten's first plate appearance, he tripled to right field. Shortly after on a wild pitch, Totten raced to home plate for the first run of the night.

In the top of the third inning, Lambert’s pitcher Greyson Madonia struggled a bit by walking Wolverines Colton Sweat and Riley Poppe. Madonia proceeded to strike out Braylan Bull and A.J. Fundora to retire the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Howard got his first hit of the night, and it was a well-needed one. The junior powered a line drive to center field. The hit brought in Tanner Patterson to even the game.

Beyond that, Lambert and West Forsyth struggled offensively, as they went three consecutive innings without mustering up a double.

After the Longhorns defense got the outs they needed in the seventh, they handed the game to their offense. That’s when the Longhorns bunted their way to victory.

Madonia started and struck out nine Wolverines, and Carson Knowles came out of the bullpen to pick up the win for the Longhorns. The junior only pitched for one inning but struck out two Wolverines while allowing zero hits.

Poppe led the West Forsyth offense by going 2-for-2.

The Longhorns (8-4, 1-0) didn’t commit a single error and hope to carry that defense over to their next region game against Milton March 10 at home. As for West Forsyth, the Wolverines (5-8, 0-1) will travel to Forsyth Central the same night.