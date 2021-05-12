Baseball: Longhorns split with Lowndes, will play Thursday

VALDOSTA — Lambert topped Lowndes 4-2 in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader, forcing a decisive Game 3 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Lowndes High School.

The Longhorns dropped the first game 6-1 after the Vikings scored in each of the first two innings, then used a four-run sixth inning to pull away.

Jonny Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss, while Parker Brosius reached base twice on a pair of walks from the leadoff position. Colin Linder and Braden Bamburowski each had one hit, and Bradley Gabriel added a pinch-hit single in the top of the seventh.

Bamburowski fired five innings of four-run ball — three earned — striking out five and walking four. Ashton Smith pitched one inning of relief and surrendered two runs — one earned — on two hits.