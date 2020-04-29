Baseball: Pair of Lambert seniors make college commitments

A pair of Lambert seniors recently committed to play baseball in college, despite the shortened spring season.

Brentan Newberry committed to Young Harris College, while Will Hensley committed to Gordon State College.

Newberry hit .314 (11 for 35) in 14 games this year, scoring nine runs and driving in seven runs. Newberry also had eight walks.

Young Harris competes in the Division II Peach Belt Conference, where the Mountain Lions enjoyed a banner season in 2019. Young Harris tied a program record for wins in a season (36), while winning its first-ever Peach Belt Conference tournament championship and earning a spot in the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time in school history.

Hensley got off to a slow start to his senior season — finishing with a .195 batting average — but started to take off in March, hitting .277 (5 for 18), driving in seven runs and scoring four runs in his final five games.

Gordon State, a two-year program that is part of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association, was one of the best junior college teams in the country in 2019, finishing with a 50-9 record while coasting to a first-place finish in the GCAA.