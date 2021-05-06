Baseball: Linder homers, pitches Longhorns into Elite Eight

Chris Drummond



For the Forsyth County News

CANTON — Lambert swept Cherokee, 7-3 and 2-1, Wednesday to advance to the third round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Justin Haskins drove in two runs on a double in the first inning to open the scoring for the Longhorns.



Cherokee struggled at the plate as they only mustered up one hit through four innings of play, with Braden Bamburowski striking out six batters over 5 1/3 innings in the win.

By that time, Lambert had stretched there lead out to 6-0, thanks to a four-run fourth inning, which included a home run hit by Colin Linder.

Game 2 was a pitcher's duel between Linder and Cherokee's combination of Chase Meyer and Ed Manke.

The Longhorns again jumped out early, as they ran aggressively on the bases to take a 1-0 lead early in the first inning.



Lambert tacked on another run in the second inning to make it a 2-0 behind a RBI single by Parker Brosius.

Cherokee answered with an RBI double by Landon Luster to trim the lead to 2-1, but Linder blanked Cherokee over the final three innings to secure the win.

Lambert (21-13) will face Lowndes in the Elite Eight after Lowndes downed Newnan 10-4 and 2-1.