Basketball: Lambert dominates North Gwinnett at home

The Lambert Longhorns girls basketball team hosted North Gwinnett on Thursday night for a non-region competition, where the Longhorns blew the Bulldogs out of the water, 61-37.

The Longhorns put pressure on the Bulldogs from the get-go with a full-court press to start the game. Not only did the Longhorns defense make big stops but also they drew fouls — sending them to the free throw line, sinking seven of their 10 tries.

After North Gwinnett’s Caroline Beavin scored on a layup, the Longhorns went on a 10-0 run. Their points were primarily the result of the Bulldogs' turnovers.

As the shot clock was winding down, Beavin was looking for an open teammate to get a basket at the rim, but the Longhorns were putting pressure on the off-ball handlers. Beavin called for a screen and that allowed her to get enough room to knock the 3 down to snap the cold streak.

Lambert started the game off strongly, with seven points from sophomore guard Annarose Tyre in the first quarter, which set the tone for the team.

A big problem for both teams during the second quarter was that they collected turnovers, but they couldn’t capitalize on them.

Lambert, which defeated North Gwinnett 57-32 on the road earlier in the season, went into halftime with a 26-18 lead.

Mackenzie Weyer got things rolling on the offensive end for the Longhorns by accelerating past her defender for a layup. Beavin, on the other hand, was able to clean the glass and place the ball in the basket.

Weyer traded another basket as she drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key in her defender's grill to grow the lead to 31-20. Then it was Briley Elder getting into the scoring action with a bucket of her own after not scoring in the first half.

Elder got back on defense to collect another steal and hit Shelby Lawrence in stride, but the senior got fouled trying to put a shot up. She made her free throws for a 35-20 lead.

The Bulldogs snapped their offensive slump behind Beavin's second triple of the game.

Despite the Bulldogs cutting their deficit to 42-32, the Longhorns outscored them 19-5 the rest of the way.

With just five points allowed in the fourth quarter, Lambert's defense was at its best. Weyer and Lawrence kept the Longhorns afloat by drawing fouls and getting to the rim to collect their first home win.

Weyer led the way with 18 points. Tyre and Lawrence followed right behind her with 15.

Lambert (9-4) will resume action at home against Mountain View for a non-region matchup on Jan. 3.