Basketball: Longhorns collects road region win against Danes

Sophomore guard Annarose Tyre scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half and collected 12 rebounds to uplift the Lambert Longhorns 55-45 over the Denmark Danes Friday night on the road.

Briley Elder scored 17 points for the Longhorns, who won in the Region 6-7A opener for both teams. Mackenzie Weyer added 13 points, while Zoe Zhuang grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Longhorns built an 8-2 lead with 4:08 left in the first quarter. Though, after that mark, both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop. Then with under 40 seconds left, Denmark's Emma Hempker made a triple to cut the deficit to 10-8 to end the first quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams started getting good looks at the basket.

On the Danes' first possession, Weyer deflected the ball away from a Dane and finished the fast break with a layup. Though on the other end, Hempker knocked down the triple from the wing.

Tyre pushed the pace and found Elder who knocked down the 3-pointer, but it wasn’t long until the Danes got a bucket of their own when Hannah Lopez finished an and-1 through contact.

The home crowd erupted into excitement when Hempker hit a shot from the corner to give the Danes an 18-17 lead — their first of the game.

Weyer used a screen to her advantage and knocked down the 3-pointer to tie the game, leaving little time on the clock. Though that's all Tyre needed to hit a shot from beyond half court to break the tie on the buzzer-beater heading into halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Danes were able to get a few buckets inside the paint with ease. Naomi Manoj passed to Katie Counter, who was waving her hands up in the air to indicate she was open in the paint.

After a missed three, Hempker recorded an assist from Counter, who again was left open for the easy layup and the lead at 24-23.

Then it was Lopez who recognized the lack of Longhorns in the paint and sprinted down the middle for the bucket.

The Danes and the Longhorns traded buckets. Weyer was impressive as she got fouled but remained focused enough to finish at the rim for an and-1. She converted the single free throw and cut the lead to 32-29.

Hempker used a screen, however, the opponent was still within distance to contest the shot. But Hempker, who finished with 27 points, fired away to knock down the mid-range jumper.

The lead was cut to 38-35 by Tyre with a drive to the basket to end the third quarter, as the Danes held an 18-12 scoring edge in the quarter.

To begin the fourth quarter, Lopez hit her first 3 from the corner to give the Danes their biggest lead, 41-35.

A hold by Counter sent Elder to the free throw line. Elder missed the second miss free throw, but the Longhorns were able to track down the rebound. Elder eventually got the ball back and hit from beyond the arc.

Lambert had its most chances at the free throw line after going there just three times in the first half. Elder went to the line again and tied the game at 41-apiece.

Then Tyre stole the ball and dished it out to Weyer in a 2-on-1 situation for the lead. However, Hempker drove to the paint through contact to tie it 43-43.

The last minute of the game the momentum shifted once Weyer dished out her assist to Tyre, who knocked down the triple to grow the lead to 49-45.

Time was running out and the Danes (3-7, 0-1) had to slow down the Longhorns (7-3, 1-0), but each time they fouled, Lambert converted at the free throw line for no hopes of a comeback.