Basketball: Former UGA stars put twist on Lambert alumni game

Lambert hosted its annual alumni basketball game on Friday, but this time head coach Clay Wages made a couple of calls to some of the best players in recent UGA football history to face off against former Longhorns.

The Lambert legends got the first score on the board off a 3-pointer from Mason Barnes. A few possessions later, Sherrard Brantley, who played point guard for the UGA basketball team, shot a pull-up three in a transition.

While UGA was trying to push the tempo, Barnes stole the ball then got open to knock down the corner three for his second of the game. Team UGA immediately switched to a 2-3 defense and went on a 10-0 run with 10:59 remaining in the half.

The UGA legends didn’t let up and let the offense come to them. They kept the score within 10 points. Late in the second half, Lambert legends' offense went cold and UGA legends took advantage of that by getting the biggest lead of the night with 17.

The UGA legends went on to defeat team Lambert 64-53.

“It was a good game. I knew those UGA guys would come out hot,” Wages said. "They looked big [and] athletic. I know they still hoop a lot [and] play in their free time. I thought they might get tired towards the end, but their stamina hung in there and finished.”

“I’ll see where their heads are next summer. If these UGA guys wanna come back, they’re more than welcome. I would love to do it again."

The UGA football team was crowned 2021-22 national champions in January for the first time since 1980, beating Alabama 33-18.

“It’s been a long time coming. I know these guys were pumped and I think this whole community was pumped. We planned this game last summer. It couldn't have worked out better that they won the national championship,” Wages said.

Aaron Murray, the all-time leading passer at Georgia and in the Southeastern Conference, came out to play for UGA legends.

“It was good getting those competitive juices going again. As former guys, we always got a little bit left in us,'' Murray said. “Not as much as those young bucks out there on the other team. It was fun. I had a good time. I’ll probably feel [sore] tomorrow morning.”

“[The Bulldogs] were long overdue. We were so close you look at the teams in the early 2000s, 2006, what we did in 2012, then 2018. Like, man, we’re right there. It was a lot of fun and we celebrated hard that night.”

Current analyst David Pollack showed has the athleticism that led him to two time SEC Defensive Player of the Year awards. He had a highlight when he caught a pass inside the paint and laid up an acrobatic layup, then on the next possession hit another for a reverse layup.

“It was awesome. It was very clear from the beginning we were going to win,” Pollack said. “We were talking during warmups, watching them shoot and not let certain players beat us.”

SEC Freshman of the Year and former first-round pick by the Denver Broncos Knowshon Moreno started for Team UGA, causing offensive problems for Lambert Legends resulting in a few turnovers.

“It was good to see players you played with, seeing them out there and competing. At the end of the day, it was for a good cause and giving the crowd some excitement and something to cheer about,” Moreno said.

The Broncos recently acquired Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson off a trade for three players and multiple draft picks.

“That’s big for us. It's been some years since we had a quarterback and winning season," Moreno said. “Getting Russell, his competitiveness, his effort -- shoot, he won a Super Bowl. Bringing a leader like that is a lot for us as a team. I think it will be an exciting year for the Broncos.”

Musa Thompson, who played shooting guard for the Longhorns in 2017 showcased his skills by hitting fade-away jumpers and putting pressure on the ball handlers.

“It definitely brought back some memories,” Thompson said. “Class of 2017, it’s always good to be back on this floor. Seeing everything is reinvented, seeing all the fans, hitting a couple of shots, and having your name called by the announcer was a big trip down memory lane. I’m really grateful.”