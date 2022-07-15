BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Connor Coniglio, Lambert

Lambert senior center back Connor Coniglio scored three goals and led the Region 6-7A champion Longhorns to 12 shutouts. With 32 shutouts in 52 career games, Coniglio was named Forsyth County News Boys Soccer Player of the Year for his exceptional lockdown defense.

“It was exciting, it kinda came out of nowhere,” Coniglio said of receiving the award. "I woke up one morning and my coach forwarded me an email saying, ‘Hey, we would like to name Connor player of the year.’ So I didn’t really see it coming. All my friends congratulated me and people from other teams, so it was cool to be recognized and have everyone congratulate me on my year."

Longhorns boys soccer head coach Chris Wilson helped Coniglio to become the player he is today

“Coach Wilson is known for being hard on his players. At first, it kind of threw me off. I was like ‘woah' is this even allowed for the stuff he’s doing," Coniglio said. “As I grew up, I stayed with him and learned from him. He kept pushing me and the team to be better. That was in the back of my mind the whole time I played soccer with him.”

In the Class 7A Elite Eight, the Longhorns were defeated by No. 1 nationally ranked Harrison, 3-2. However, that was Coniglio's favorite match this season.

“It’s kinda special because that was my last match ever," he said. "I scored a goal there. I’m a center back, so that’s pretty much uncommon. It was really fun to play with my team and we gave it our best. Even though we didn’t win, working like that for something was something in itself.”

While Coniglio enjoys playing soccer, he will not play at the collegiate level but will still be involved in it through clubs.

“My season was good," he said. "Being an upperclassman I didn’t think it would be as fun as when I was younger. But being able to help the freshmen and the sophomores, and just trying to make them feel a part of the team was just as rewarding as when I was a younger kid and I had the older kids mentor me. Making it far in the playoffs, it was just a well-rounded season, where I got to meet a lot of new teammates and share a lot of good memories together."

