Football: Lambert alum McSwain reportedly reaches free agent deal with Bears

Trevon McSwain is heading to the Windy City.
McSwain, who graduated from Lambert in 2015 reportedly signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent shortly after the NFL draft concluded.
McSwain spent the past five years at Duke University, playing all 38 games final three years. He broke out as a redshirt junior in 2018, making 43 tackles, including three tackles for loss, a sack, forcing a fumble and causing four QB hurries.
Then, as a senior, McSwain set new career marks in tackles for loss (7), sacks (4), forced fumbles (3) and QB hurries (6).
The Bears selected Tulsa defensive end Trevis Gipson on Friday with their second-round pick but must replace defensive tackle Nick Williams, who the team lost in free agency. Chicago is one of 10 teams McSwain was in contact with before the draft.