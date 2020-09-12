Football: Lambert downs Lassiter, off to first 2-0 start since 2012

By Steven Watkins

For the Forsyth County News

After a winless 2019 campaign and an offseason ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a while since the Lambert football team had much to celebrate.

With Friday night’s 34-19 home-win over Lassiter, head coach Tommy Watson’s 2-0 Longhorns have plenty to celebrate, and a lot to look forward to.

On defense, Lambert’s starters were close to perfect. Each of Lassiter’s first nine possessions resulted in punts, with their first offensive points coming on a quick, three-play drive in the fourth quarter against the Longhorn backups. The Trojans finished the night with fewer than 200 yards of total offense. More than half of those yards came in the fourth quarter.