Football: Lambert hosts signing ceremony for incoming freshmen

The Longhorns got a peek at their Class of 2025 on Wednesday.

Lambert hosted a signing day for 40 incoming football players inside the school's cafeteria, welcoming rising freshmen from Riverwatch Middle School and South Forsyth Middle School.

Lambert head coach Tommy Watson said the event is something he knew he wanted to host last year when he was hired from Lowndes.

"I got to watching them play. Most times on Thursdays and Fridays I would go over and talk to them before practice. I would leave Riverwatch's game at halftime and go to South's game or vice versa. I would leave South's game and go to Riverwatch. I started to develop a relationship with them. I got to watching them play, and I said, 'Man, they've got some players.' They've got linemen, they've got skill folks — they're the total package ... the future at Lambert High School is very, very bright, and they're going to be a big part of it."

Wednesday marked National Signing Day for schools across the country, including in Forsyth County. For Watson and the Longhorns, it was a chance to look toward the future.

Lambert's coaching staff passed out National Letters of Intent for the players to sign and even staged a press conference for the players.

Lambert finished 5-5 last year in Watson's debut, but the Longhorns will draw from South Forsyth Middle School, which won the county championship in October.