Football: Longhorns plan to top their winningest season

Lambert is hoping a similar approach this spring leads to an even more historic 2023.

“We might need to do some things differently just to fit what we can do, but we’re not fixing what’s not broken," Beach said. "We have a lot of depth back on defense that’s played a bunch of snaps, and we got a little quarterback battle that will be good. Not having spring puts us behind a little. We can’t rest on what we did last year.”



One position that will be hard to fill is the quarterback spot, especially in regards to matching or surpassing the talent Forsyth County News Offensive Player of the Year James Tyre displayed on the field. The quarterback battle consists of James Thorson, Marshall Coleman and Ethan Daughtery.

In terms of special teams, Lambert will need to replace all-state kicker Ryan Degyansky, who averaged 38.9 yards per punt. The Duke signee booted 54 of 76 kickoffs into the end zone, drilled 9 of 11 field goal attempts and converted 52 of 54 point-after tries.

“We feel like we got three guys able to fill in that role, and we just got to find out who's going to get it done," Beach said of the QB battle. "We got some big talented guys around that can win the game for us.

"Ryan Degyansky is a hole to fill, but we got a young kicker who’s pretty good."

Coming from Hutchinson Community College, Dale Vogel will be the Longhorns offensive line coach.

Looking ahead to the fall, Lambert has a formidable running back group with the talented trio of Cam Bland, Tommy Lafayette and Ethan Terry, which will definitely will be one of their key strengths.

“The running back position is very explosive and talented," Beach said. "They all offer something different and have a chance to be really good. We’re going to do what we can do and base it where we’re comfortable doing. We’ll see how the summer goes and put the plan in as far as we go.”

On the other side of the ball, Beach likes the experience the team will bring back along the defensive front.

“Some of the guys have got to step on the back end of our defense," he said. "In the front end, we’re pretty solid with Finn Braeuer back with Thomas Hall."