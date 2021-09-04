Football: Longhorns rout Meadowcreek, improve to 3-0

On the fourth play of scrimmage, Lambert quarterback James Tyre threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown to put the Longhorns down early.



However, the touchdown served as the Mustangs’ only score of the game, and it did not take long for the Longhorns to take back the momentum.

Lambert receiver Kojo Antwi took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown and the Longhorns did not look back.

The next two drives of the first half resulted in touchdowns for the Longhorns, with Tyre scoring two touchdowns on fourth-and-goal; one through the air to tight end Luke Logan and the other with his legs.