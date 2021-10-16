Football: Morris' late pick-six seals Lambert win over North

The key for Friday night's game was who would win the battle between Lambert’s offense and North Forsyth’s defense.

Lambert is scoring the second-most points in the region with 32.6 per game, while North is allowing the second-fewest amount of points at 11.9 per game.



Yet, it was Lambert’s defense that proved to be the deciding factor as the Longhorns won 26-7 over the Raiders at The Horn.

The Longhorns allowed only one score, which came on a screen pass from Drew Aucoin to Logan Curry, who took it 61 yards to the end zone.

Lambert head coach Tommy Watson felt the win was a culmination of what they’ve been working on.

“We have played great defense all year in spurts,” Watson said. “When you go back to the Gainesville game, I don’t think they scored before half, and then they came out the second half and got some momentum and scored some points on us. You look at last week; Denmark, we held them to a field goal in the first half. But we’ve been having let downs. We’ve been on the kids about that the past six, seven days. You got to play four quarters. It’s a four-quarter game. Quit relaxing and go out and play all four quarters, not just the first two. Tonight is the first time we’ve done that, for sure.”