Football: Tyre's 4 TD passes carry Lambert past Forsyth Central

Central tried to answer back, driving the ball into Lambert territory before being faced with a long fourth-down try. Instead of punting, Central kept their offense on the field, but quarterback Drew Mullivan threw an incompletion to return the ball to Lambert.



Lambert’s next drive was all about their running game. Running backs Ethan Terry and Harrison Peyton both converted critical fourth downs, and Peyton capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter.

Down 14-0 now, Central would need to put points on the board soon if they didn’t want things to slip away. A great kickoff return by running back Marcus Brown started the Bulldogs' drive at their own 45, but the Bulldogs still struggled to move the ball. The Bulldogs went go for it again on fourth down, and this time a Lambert pass interference gave Central a first down.

The penalty gave Central a first down inside the red zone, but the Bulldogs gained zero yards their next three plays. Bulldogs kicker Jon Clapper made the 37-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14-3. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they didn't get any closer to the end zone all night.

“We did a great job preparing for their offense,” said Lambert head coach Tommy Watson. “They had one big play early, but after that, we made the adjustments we needed to shut them down.”

Both teams punted on their next drive to end the half, but that marked the last Lambert punt for a while. Tyre had one of his best games all year throwing the ball and the third quarter was one of the main reasons why.

“We’ve always known how well he could throw the ball,” said Watson, “We just haven’t always needed to. He throws the ball very well on the run, so we wanted to give him the chance to do that tonight.”

Lambert got the ball to start the second half, and on their third play of the half Tyre found receiver Kojo Antwi for a 54-yard bomb down to the Central 30-yard line. On the next play, Tyre threw a beautiful fade to Jones in the end zone for the touchdown.

The Longhorns' drive didn’t even take two minutes and another turnover on downs by Central only made things worse for the Bulldogs.

Tyre kept things rolling for the Longhorns, completing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jones. Lambert scored 14 points in the first five minutes of the second half, jumping out to a commanding 28-3 lead, but the Longhorns weren’t done yet.

After another Central three-and-out once, Lambert scored again when Tyre found Antwi on a 9-yard slant for the touchdown. Tyre's four passing touchdowns were his most in a game all year.

Lambert still ran the ball like they usually do, and Watson is glad to have Peyton back on the field.

“He’s someone we want to be involved in the offense,” said Watson. “He played great for us last week and had another big game tonight.