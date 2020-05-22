Former two-sport athlete Whitlock now helps patients locally with neurosurgery

Billy Whitlock doesn't recall how he got to the hospital or what he was doing there.

It didn't take long, however, for Whitlock to realize that a concussion had sent him to the hospital. The head injury was one of six concussions Whitlock suffered before his 18th birthday, all while playing baseball and football.

He remembers a couple of them, but not every one. And by the time Whitlock was a sophomore at Lambert, he recognized that his body seemed to take longer that usual to recover.

"I remember there were times my sophomore year where I was only in school for two or three hours a day, because I just couldn't handle being around the people, the sounds and the noise," he said. "It would bring back all the symptoms of what people experience hours after a concussion, with the headache and the nausea. For me, that lasted continuously for five or six months."

When he was at school, Whitlock would walk around in a daze.

"I always described it as, when you watch those movies in a big city and it's like they're speeding up time and all you see are the lights of the cars flashing in the city," Whitlock said. "That's how, when I would walk through the halls at school, that's what I was seeing."