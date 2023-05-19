Forsyth County News Girls Athlete of the Year: Sara Im, Lambert

Amazing athletes from each of Forsyth County's varsity sports participated in a celebration for their excellent athletic performances Thursday at Beaver Toyota of Cumming, but one, in particular, stood out from the others.
The Lambert girls golf program has been nothing but stellar thanks to its outstanding performances on the course.
The team won by 12 strokes to claim back-to-back titles at the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational. The Longhorns also won their eighth state championship in program history — all since 2013.
The dynasty couldn’t be complete without Sara Im, as she was the Longhorns' top performer at state, firing a 6-under 138 through 36 holes. Additionally, she finished tied for sixth overall as an individual at the national tournament.
Since her sophomore season, Im has been one of the key factors for the Lambert's success. That year, Im averaged 68.17 strokes per 18 holes. She won low medalist three times, finished the state tournament in second place and came in fourth individually in the national tournament.
The quality of her golf career kept improving after that. In her junior year, she took her talents to compete against the top female golfers in the country. She won the USGA Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship and competed in the U.S. Women's Open.
Her several key moments of success helped her become ranked eighth nationally, a three-time Rolex Junior All-American, and 2021 and 2023 Forsyth County News Girls Golfer of the Year. Lastly to put a cap on her athletic career, Im earned 2023 Forsyth County News Girls Athlete of the Year.