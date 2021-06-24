Golf: Lambert carries 10-stroke lead into final day of national championship

PINEHURST, N.C. — Lambert's girls golf team maintained its multi-stroke lead Thursday and will carry a 10-stroke advantage into the final round of the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.

The Longhorns shot a 12-over 300 on Pinehurst No. 6, led by Sharon Mun's even 72. Iris Cao followed her impressive showing Wednesday with a 1-over 73, while Sara Im fired a 4-over 76 and Averi Cline carded a 7-over 79.

Cao remains second individually, trailing Lexington High School (S.C.) junior Isabella Rawl by four strokes.