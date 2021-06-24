Golf: Lambert carries 10-stroke lead into final day of national championship

PINEHURST, N.C. — Lambert's girls golf team maintained its multi-stroke lead Thursday and will carry a 10-stroke advantage into the final round of the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.
The Longhorns shot a 12-over 300 on Pinehurst No. 6, led by Sharon Mun's even 72. Iris Cao followed her impressive showing Wednesday with a 1-over 73, while Sara Im fired a 4-over 76 and Averi Cline carded a 7-over 79.
Cao remains second individually, trailing Lexington High School (S.C.) junior Isabella Rawl by four strokes.
Rawl's performance has Lexington (S.C.) in second place, though still 10 strokes behind the Longhorns. Xavier Prep (Ariz.) is a distant third and would have to erase a 22-stroke deficit to catch Lambert.
Similar to Wednesday's round, Mun started her day with a pair of birdies on her first two holes. Mun made the turn at 1-under, then added another birdie on a par-four 5th hole.
Cao dominated the back nine, birdying both par-five holes before carrying a 2-under 34 into the turn.
Im and Cline each tallied one birdie, with Im's coming on the par-four 1st hole and Cline reaching the 15th in just four shots.
Katherine Chang also had a 19-over 91, which didn't count against the Longhorns' four scores.
