Golf: Lambert girls claim 9th state title; Athena Yoo earns low medalist

The Lambert girls golf dynasty added another chapter to its storied history this week.
Despite the Class 7A state championship event being cut to 18 holes, as opposed to the 36 played at nearly every other state tournament this year, the Longhorns eased to a fourth straight team title.
Overall, Lambert's girls program has won nine state championships — all since 2013. Outside of the 2020 tournament being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, only North Gwinnett in 2018 has been able to remove the Longhorns' stranglehold on the crown.
This time around, Lambert shot a stellar 4-over 220 to beat out runner-up Walton by 10 strokes. Lowndes — the closest geographical participant to the host Sunset Country Club course in Moultrie — placed third with a 241.
Longhorns sophomore Athena Yoo produced the only red score of the event, which was cut short by inclement weather. The opening round couldn't be completed Monday, meaning Tuesday was used solely to finish out the first round instead of hold a second.
Yoo's 1-under 71 beat out Camden County freshman Georgia Blunt by a single stroke for low medalist honors.
Fellow Lambert sophomore Zoe Duval finished tied for third with Lindsey Pak, a Peachtree Ridge junior. Both shot 2-over. Longhorns senior Sara Im — the reigning low medalist — concluded her illustrious high school career with a 3-over to finish in a three-way tie for fifth.