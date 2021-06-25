Golf: NATIONAL CHAMPS! Lambert wins title by 28 strokes

"It did, because you knew the magnitude of the teams you were playing against," Fortenberry said. "You've got state champions from other states to come in and compete, so when you look at it that way, you look at it and go, 'This is something that really does mean something.' It's not like it's just a title — we actually went out and beat some of the best teams in the country."



Lambert entered the tournament undefeated all season, and it showed.

The Longhorns led by 12 strokes after 18 holes, then carried a 10-stroke advantage into the final round.

Still, Lambert was determined to hold its lead until the final hole, especially with teams such as Lexington High School (S.C.) and Xavier Prep (Ariz.) lurking.

"It's a dream come true, honestly," said Mun, the team's lone senior. "We were pretty nervous coming into this tournament. We knew South Carolina had some players and Arizona had won it before, so I think we all told ourselves to just play the best we can and just push through since it's a tiring three days."

Im saved her best round for last, carding an eagle and three birdies to finish with a 69, among the lowest rounds of the tournament.

It began with a long birdie putt on a par-four hole 7.

"Before that, I had a few birdie chances I wasn't making, so I was like, 'This one has to drop, right?' Even though it was really long," Im said. "I saw it and I was like, 'Wait a minute. That has a chance to go in,' and it did."



Im's eagle came just minutes later, when her drive off the tee left her about 200 yards shy of the green. Im pulled out her 3 hybrid and reached the doorstep of the eighth-hole green.

From there, Im sent a chip shot about 15 yards into the hole.

"It wasn't an easy chip, but it was an OK chip," Im said. "I didn't tell myself I was going to make it. I was like, 'Just get it closer.' It was a good two clean holes."

Meanwhile, just one group behind Im, Cline mobilized a rally of her own.

Cline's shot from the ninth-hole tee box reached the green and left her with about a 20-foot birdie putt. Cline nailed it to mark her first birdie of the day and the first in a line of four straight.