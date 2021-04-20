Golf: Three Longhorns finish under par to crown Lambert area champ

When the final golfers sank their putts Monday at the Area 2-7A boys golf tournament at Crystal Falls, Lambert already knew they had won and advanced directly to the state tournament.
The team’s confidence was largely in part to three Longhorns finishing the day under par: Myles Jones (5-under 67), Nick Schwendiman (1-under 71) and Kyle Stine (1-under 71). Wesley Hu’s 75 strokes finished the Longhorns with a 284, four strokes under par as a team.
“When my assistant showed up in the Longhorn pants, I knew it was going to be a good day,” Lambert coach Brooks Youngblood said. “I’m really happy with the way the day turned out. I thought our guys finally all played well on the same day.”
Jones had the lowest individual score out of any Forsyth County golfer at the tournament and just one stroke away from the low individual score at the tournament. Youngblood said that Jones’ average of all 12 of Lambert’s tournaments combined is under par.
“Obviously, we’re led by Myles,” Youngblood said, “who is just a fantastic player. He’s just kind of done that all year. I’m just super proud of him.”
Gainesville finished in second place, earning the other direct spot to the state tournament. Only one point separated Forsyth Central and West Forsyth, which finished third and fourth respectively.
The Bulldogs combined for a combined score of 301. Trey Schmidt started the tournament slotted as the third Central golfer, but finished with a team-low of 73. Both Drew Oldham and first golfer Jack Darke shot a 75 and Carter Brown swung in the clutch, posting a 78 as the sixth Bulldog golfer.
Blake Fields shot three-under for the Wolverines as the sixth golfer. Fields said that he was golfing “out of his mind.”
Fields was the only golfer who finished below par for the Wolverines, who finished only seven strokes ahead of fifth-place finisher North Forsyth.
Both Central and West will compete in the sectional tournament at Etowah. Out of the eight teams that compete in the sectional tournament, the top four finishers will move onto the Class 7A state championships on May 17-18 at Tift County High School.
The golf season ends for South Forsyth, Denmark and North Forsyth at the completion of the area tournament, except for North’s Dax Isbell.
Isbell had the lowest individual score out of any golfer who was not on one of the four teams that placed. Isbell shot a 74 and earned an automatic bid to play individually at the state championships as well.
Youngblood added that his team does not have another match scheduled until the state tournament. Though it is just one day shy of a month off from competitive matches, he is confident his team will stay in shape ready to compete for a state title.
“It’s unfortunate that we can’t keep playing,” Youngblood said. “But at the same time, we’ll be ready. We’re gonna work, practice hard and do some competitions amongst ourselves to get ready.”