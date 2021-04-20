Golf: Three Longhorns finish under par to crown Lambert area champ

When the final golfers sank their putts Monday at the Area 2-7A boys golf tournament at Crystal Falls, Lambert already knew they had won and advanced directly to the state tournament.

The team’s confidence was largely in part to three Longhorns finishing the day under par: Myles Jones (5-under 67), Nick Schwendiman (1-under 71) and Kyle Stine (1-under 71). Wesley Hu’s 75 strokes finished the Longhorns with a 284, four strokes under par as a team.

“When my assistant showed up in the Longhorn pants, I knew it was going to be a good day,” Lambert coach Brooks Youngblood said. “I’m really happy with the way the day turned out. I thought our guys finally all played well on the same day.”

Jones had the lowest individual score out of any Forsyth County golfer at the tournament and just one stroke away from the low individual score at the tournament. Youngblood said that Jones’ average of all 12 of Lambert’s tournaments combined is under par.

“Obviously, we’re led by Myles,” Youngblood said, “who is just a fantastic player. He’s just kind of done that all year. I’m just super proud of him.”