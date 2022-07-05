Lacrosse: 2022 ALL-COUNTY BOYS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Danny Kesselring, Lambert

When you put on a Lambert Longhorns' uniform, there is a high level of pressure to succeed, especially for the boys’ lacrosse team.

Since the team was established in 2009, the Longhorns have won six state titles including winning the 2021 and 2022 GHSA 6A-7A state championships. The program has now amassed a 240-27 record.

“Our season was great. It was a season where there were a lot of teams and Georgia Lacrosse didn’t think we were going to be good as we were,” Danny Kesselring said. “We had a couple of losses but still played great all year and won the championship, so it was a great year.”

Of the Longhorns’ multitude of dangerous players, Kesselring engineered Lambert’s offense that averaged 12/4 goals per game and outscored area opponents 94-12.

“It feels great, it’s awesome to be [the] Forsyth County lacrosse player of the year two years in a row,” Kesselring said.

Kesselring lasered in 39 goals, mustered in 37 assists, and racked up 42 ground balls, which sums up how he asserted himself to win back-to-back Forsyth County Boys Lacrosse player of the year.

“I thought I played really well. I did what I needed to do. Got some goals and a lot of assists. I just try to play as hard as I can,” Kesselring said.

Kesselring’s family, teammates and winning two state championships kept him motivated to become the player he is today.

He said his favorite games this season were the state championship game where he gave the Longhorns a 5-4 lead with just under seven minutes remaining and the 8-6 win against Buford in the Final Four.

Kesselring is committed to taking his skills up north at the University of Albany. The Danes reached the America East semifinals as the No.4 seed

“I hope for the best, which is a championship,” Kesselring said. “For me, I’m hoping to get on the field for my first year and contribute to the team, maybe not be a starter for the first year but I’ll play anywhere they want me to.”

If Kesselring could compare his skill set to anyone in the Premier Lacrosse League, it would be Connor Fields or Jeff Teat.

“They’re both lefties and play a type of game I play. They look for feeders but can get goals too,” Kesselring said.