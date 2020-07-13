Lacrosse: Cumming native, former Lambert coach Lewis hired by OSU

It didn’t require much convincing for Lambert director of lacrosse Rich Wehman to hire Rick Lewis.
Lewis, a Cumming native, was an All-American high school lacrosse player at St. Pius X, then a captain at Ohio State and finally the first Georgia-born athlete drafted into Major League Lacrosse.
Lewis’ resume spoke for itself.
“A couple of years ago, when we had the chance to grab him, we did. We made him our offensive coordinator,” Wehman said. “It didn’t take me real long to see that he was going to successful, if that was something that he wanted to do. He was very committed to what he was doing. He was very organized. He showed up at my house one day and he had a whole binder about everything that he wanted to do.”
Lewis was Lambert’s offensive coordinator in 2018, helping the Longhorns to a perfect 22-0 campaign and a victory in the Class 7A-6A state championship.
On Wednesday, Lewis became Ohio State’s newest assistant coach, accepting a position with his alma mater.
“It really is a dream come true,” said Lewis, who spent the past two seasons at Army as a volunteer assistant coach. “To have the opportunity to go back to a place that’s just so special to me, and really where I grew up, a lot of what I am today is because of Ohio State. Just excited to go be able to give back and compete.”
With Lewis guiding the offense in 2018, Lambert outscored its opponents 331-79, averaged 15 goals per game and never scored fewer than 12 goals in a match.
“For that year, he made a huge difference,” Wehman said. “That was the best offensive team that Lambert’s ever had – that one year that he was the offensive coordinator and all. When that year was over, the opportunity opened up at Army for him to take a volunteer position there. He made up his mind, and I think that one year showed him that that’s what he wanted to do for his career, that he wanted to become a coach.”
Lewis coached alongside his father, Rick Lewis, Lambert’s defensive coordinator since 2014, and coached his younger brother, Kyle Lewis, who was named Forsyth County News Player of the Year following the 2018 season.
“That really for me may have been the greatest thing I’ve done to this point,” Rick Lewis said of coaching alongside his father and coaching his younger brother in the same season. “I just got to do it with my family, and they’re just so special to me. To get to coach alongside my dad, which I’d done but never on that level, and then to coach my brother, it was incredible, and it was a year that I’ll never forget. Our whole family won’t forget it.”
At Ohio State, Lewis will reunite with Gerard Kane, who tallied 79 points for Lambert in 2018 as an attacker in Lewis’ offense.
“Most importantly, it was an unselfish group,” Lewis said. “I mean, they were just so much fun to coach. They didn’t care who scored, who got the points or who got the credit. It was just a dialed-in group that just wanted to win. It was fun to coach them and to get together with my brother and a lot of guys that I’ve seen grow up – since the third grade, I’ve coached some of those guys. It was really cool to kind of see it come full circle in 2018.”