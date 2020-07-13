Lacrosse: Cumming native, former Lambert coach Lewis hired by OSU

It didn’t require much convincing for Lambert director of lacrosse Rich Wehman to hire Rick Lewis.



Lewis, a Cumming native, was an All-American high school lacrosse player at St. Pius X, then a captain at Ohio State and finally the first Georgia-born athlete drafted into Major League Lacrosse.

RICK LEWIS Lewis’ resume spoke for itself.

“A couple of years ago, when we had the chance to grab him, we did. We made him our offensive coordinator,” Wehman said. “It didn’t take me real long to see that he was going to successful, if that was something that he wanted to do. He was very committed to what he was doing. He was very organized. He showed up at my house one day and he had a whole binder about everything that he wanted to do.”

Lewis was Lambert’s offensive coordinator in 2018, helping the Longhorns to a perfect 22-0 campaign and a victory in the Class 7A-6A state championship.

On Wednesday, Lewis became Ohio State’s newest assistant coach, accepting a position with his alma mater.