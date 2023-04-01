Lacrosse: Evan Suh scores four goals as Lambert takes down Buford

“Our defense played outstanding,” Evan Suh said. “Offensively, I felt like we moved the ball best all season.”

Lambert (12-3, 7-1) was patient with its opening possession, but a turnover ended it. As Buford (11-3, 7-1) was making its way downfield, Christian Smith forced a turnover and scooped up the ground ball.

That eventually led to sophomore Brooks Wehman slinging a low shot into the net.

A minute later, the Longhorn came knocking on the door again. Wehman was being hit with a double team. Despite the heavy contact from the Wolves, he hit a turnaround shot and scored again.

Lambert winning the faceoff didn’t help Buford's cause, as the Wolves intentionally pushed a Longhorn down on the turf. The ref immediately threw his flag up in the air. The Longhorns weren’t very fond of that.

In traffic, Wehman dished it out to Suh, and the senior angled the shot to the left corner of the net to score.

Buford finally got its offense the ball with six minutes remaining of the quarter, but it was short-lived due to an offsides call. On their next possession, Longhorns junior Dylan Ferrer picked up the ground ball and hustled downfield.

As time was winding down, the Longhorns continued to apply pressure, notching three more goals into the net. A.J. Ferrer assisted Brent Starcher; Suh scored his second goal; and Wehman accomplished a hat trick.

Buford started to pick up the pace in the second period, with Fritz Whalen scoring from distance to slice the deficit to 6-3.

Goals weren’t hard to come by, although both teams did take their time to get a good look at the goal.

The Longhorns were feeding off the crowd's energy and that propelled them to score twice with the help of Suh getting a hat trick and Starcher finding his way through the defense to collect his second goal of the night.

As A.J. Ferrer was running to the goal with a full head of steam, he encountered three Wolves. Despite the pushes and the stick checks, he still had room to rocket a shot to push Lambert's lead to 9-3.

To start the final period, Buford was held to their lowest point total all season, and Lambert was making it hard for the Wolves to get any breathing room near the net.

Lambert was passing the ball amongst each other effortlessly trying to wind down the clock.

After a failed goal attempt by Kevin Connolly, the Longhorns ran to maintain possession. Shortly after, good ball movement around the net led to Wehman racking up another assist from Suh’s fourth and final goal of the game.

“We’re going to go on spring break and take needed rest and get right back at it stronger,” Suh said.

With the result, the stage is set for a possible three-way tie atop the area standings with West Forsyth (13-1, 8-1).

The Wolverines defeated the Longhorns last week, but the Wolves handed the Wolverines their first loss earlier this week.

Notably, the home team won each of those three meetings among arguably the top trio of teams in Class 7A, meaning that the final seedings will be key in determining who gets home-field advantage for possible rematches in the playoffs.