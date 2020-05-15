Lacrosse: Lambert alum Price follows family legacy into pro lacrosse

Price was a key part of Lambert’s championship team in 2016, when the Longhorns capped their undefeated season with a 6-3 win against Lassiter in the Class 6A state championship.



Then last year, Price helped High Point to its best season in school history, finishing 13-3 and picking up monumental wins over traditional powers Duke and Virginia.

Price figures to be one in just a handful of PLL players from below the Mason-Dixon Line when the league opens play July 25.

“It means a ton,” Price said of being selected by the Redwoods. “I’m very fortunate and blessed to have gone to High Point University and had a coach like Jon Torpey, who has had my back day in and day out. I know he helped me in the process of getting drafted, and I can’t thank him enough.”

The PLL is a second-year professional lacrosse league featuring seven teams.

The league, which partnered with NBC Sports, made a splash in the sports world earlier this month when it announced the PLL Championship Series, a two-week season that will begin in late July and run into August.

The seven teams will each play a 14-game schedule, with the results determining seeding for a single-elimination tournament, culminating with the league’s championship game on Aug. 9.

The PLL will choose a host site for the season and plans to play in an empty stadium.

“I’ve never played in front of no fans before, so it’s definitely going to be different,” Price said. “I’ve practiced day in and day out in front of no fans, so I guess it’ll feel more like practice than an actual game, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Price, who majored in business administration at High Point, landed a job in Nashville, Tennessee, and said he will start on June 15.

“I’m still figuring that our right now with my employer, but I have the hopes to of course go wherever the league is located,” Price said. “They haven’t announced exactly where it’s been located this summer, but I know it’s at one location and it’s fully quarantined with no fans.”