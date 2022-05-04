Lacrosse: Lambert dominates Pope to avenge loss, reach Elite 8

When Lambert lacrosse coach Nate Hamilton turned his hat backward midway through Tuesday night’s Sweet 16 matchup against Pope, he knew victory was in sight.

After having its undefeated season snapped by Pope two weeks ago, Lambert got its revenge in grand fashion, pummeling the Greyhounds 15-2 to advance to the Elite Eight.

On a night where the Longhorns could do no wrong on the field, Hamilton was excited to keep their season alive and move onto the next round.

“We struggle on Saturdays for whatever reason,” Hamilton said of their loss to Pope in the regular season. “Tonight, our guys had a little extra motivation They were fired up. It’s playoff time, so it’s different. Offensively, we moved the ball so well. We shared it and guys were scoring. The defense was awesome. Hunter Klosterman was awesome. Our guys were ready to play.”

Hamilton and the Lambert coaching staff couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. After managing to score just five goals in their loss to Pope, a season-low, the Longhorns scored their fifth goal Tuesday night with 7:58 left in the second quarter.

At that point in the game, Lambert led Pope 5-0.

“That was everything,” Hamilton said of the great start. “Pope is a great team and they ride really well. If you can’t clear the ball, you’re in trouble. To score quickly was huge for us. It really changed the momentum of the game.”

Pope responded with back-to-back goals in the next two minutes to trim Lambert’s lead to 5-2, forcing the hosts to regroup and try to regain control.

The Longhorns called two timeouts in the closing minutes of the first half and it paid dividends, as senior Danny Kesselring scored their sixth goal of the game with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.

“Just to relax and let the game come to them,” Hamilton said of getting his team calmed down after Pope’s two goals. “Davis Dobbs was winning faceoffs, and that’s huge. If you win faceoffs, you’re OK.”

Heading into halftime leading 6-2, the Longhorns went on the attack and scored seven more goals in the third quarter. Freshman Brooks Wehman scored three of his team-high four goals in the third quarter and they took a commanding 13-2 lead into the final quarter.

“That third quarter was just electric,” Hamilton said. “That blew the game wide open.”

With a running clock thanks to their 10-goal lead, the Longhorns managed to score two more times in the fourth quarter.

On defense, the Longhorns pitched a second-half shutout, outscoring the Greyhounds 9-0.

Wehman led the way with his four goals while junior Chris Harper chipped in with three. Kesselring, Martin and Evan Suh each scored two goals on the night for the Longhorns.

“It’s everything,” Hamilton said of advancing to the next round. “Our slogan this year is one more. One more practice. One more game. That’s our goal.”