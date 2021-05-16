Lacrosse: Lambert downs Centennial to capture program's 5th state title

Kesselring was the first to cut into the black nylon netting at Denmark High School that had been shot on all afternoon, which was fitting given the performance he’d just displayed against his father’s team. The senior scored the first two goals of the game, setting the tone for his four-goal, two-assist outing.



The first two goals of the game were assisted by fellow senior and Lambert team captain Drew Kotanian. In his final outing as a Longhorn, Kotanian racked up three assists to go with his goal in the second quarter.

Kotanian and nine other seniors wearing white and chrome were sophomores in the state championship loss to Walton in 2019, which made Saturday’s win that much sweeter.

“2019 was sad, but this was like we finally did it. We’re done,” Kotanian said. “It’s amazing. It’s what we’ve been dreaming of since 2019.”

Like all of the past 10 meetings between Centennial and Lambert, it was a close game for the majority of the afternoon.

After senior midfielder Tanner Overbay’s stepdown shot early in the second quarter made it a 6-1 Lambert advantage, the Knights went on a 6-2 run. Suddenly, the faceoffs that had been fairly even for much of the game were rolling in Centennial’s favor.

Sensing momentum slipping and with his lead cut to one just 10 seconds into the second half, Sagel called a timeout.

Lambert won the ensuing faceoff, held a minute and a half-long possession and regained the two-goal lead when sophomore attackman Evan Suh found senior attackman Andrew Zeman.

From that goal on, the celebration began. Between Kesselring waving to the Centennial student section after every Lambert goal and the Longhorn students chanting for players who didn’t see the field much, it was a moment and an afternoon that the Longhorns had been yearning for since that 2019 loss.

The last quarter was filled with unusual suspects making their way onto the scoresheet. Senior longstick midfielder Robert Fenters scored via a give-and-go with Kotanian. Senior faceoff specialist Jack Wise won the draw, went down and buried an unassisted goal.

And after the photos with the trophy, the Longhorns carried senior goalkeeper Zach Vlajk over to the student section after his nine-save performance.