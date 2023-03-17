Lacrosse: Lambert girls down Denmark

“To want it more” is the slogan this season for the Lambert girls lacrosse team, and the Longhorns demonstrated it at home, routing Denmark 15-5 in Area 4-7A action Thursday.

“I told the girls at the beginning of the game to leave no doubt,” Lambert head coach Travis Church said. "We wanted to come out here and play our game — which is playing fast, hard and for each other."

Longhorns senior C.C. Phillips helped her team acquire the lead by getting her shot into the net. However, the Danes replied with a pair of goals to put themselves ahead.

After a great save by Longhorns goalie Sophia Hall, the offense ran downfield, and that’s when Abby Grace Flynt maneuvered her way through a double-team and slung her lacrosse stick to tie the game.

Little did Denmark know, that’s all Lambert needed to take over the game, especially behind the play of Lauren Gray and Hall.

There was no stopping Gray, and with her shots on target, she was able to sneak three goals into the back of the net, as she refused to be denied.

The Danes were eager to strike back to prevent putting themselves in a hole.

Cami Tilkin received a pass from her teammate and immediately fired a shot, but Hall was able to catch it with her stick. Shortly after, Gray accomplished a hat trick to put the Longhorns ahead 5-2.

After a failed free possession shot, the Danes retained the ball, and that's when Maya Gipson found herself scoring her second goal to end the slump.

That was the last time the Danes offense got to touch the ball in the first half, as Lambert drained the clock to get the final shot. It was Kennedy Dean who escaped from her defender to score, growing the lead to 7-3 going into halftime.

The Longhorns continued to keep the same energy in the second half, as 43 seconds in, Ellie Kotanian rocketed a shot into the net. A minute later, she had a clear look at the goal and scored again.

Ashley Young and Tilkin added goals for Denmark (3-6, 2-4) in the late stages of the game, but with a running clock, the Danes couldn’t overcome the deficit.

The barrage of goals was helping Lambert (7-3, 4-1) have fun on the field, as the Longhorns added six more goals to collect their third straight win.

“We’ve got seven seniors that start for me, and it's really a luxury," Church said. "I got scorers all over the field, and we’re able to go to different looks when we need to.”