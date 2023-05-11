Lacrosse: Lambert slips by South Forsyth to reach state finals

The Class 7A state semifinal showdown went according to plan for the Longhorns to start off. After winning a competitive face-off against Henry Torchia, the Longhorns quickly sprinted downfield.

It only took Lambert exactly one minute to put a goal up on the scoreboard. Junior Charlie Goldstein made a perfect pass to Brooks Wehman, and he finished the rest by scoring a low goal.

Lambert returned back on offense and tried to get further ahead on Evan Suh’s shot, but sophomore goalie Hawk Rhodes tracked it down and caught the shot with his net.

The War Eagles had a challenging time getting their offense active, especially when Clark Stephens ran into Lambert’s Brent Starcher.

Stephens had to use multiple moves to get by to even throw a pass. Eventually, the War Eagles lost the ball, and it led to Lambert putting another ball into the back of the net, thanks to Goldstein assisting Chris Harper.

South Forsyth's Carter Petersen was facing heavy contact from Branson Brooks on his path to the net as he kept getting pushed back.

However, Petersen didn’t let up, and he ran full speed to a corner of the net where he encountered two more Longhorns. As he was falling to the turf, he fired off an acrobatic shot to score.

Just when it looked like the Longhorns had forced a turnover, War Eagles senior Kooper March scooped up the ground ball to keep the offensive possession alive.

This time, the War Eagles waited patiently for a shot selection. Andrew Adams had a good look, but a Longhorn deflected the shot at the last minute. The ball rolled over toward Luke Specker, and he was successful on his shot to even the game at 2-apiece.

Adding to South Forsyth's momentum was junior Maverick Schippmann using his strength to win the face-off, and the War Eagles were controlling the pace in the first three minutes of the second quarter.

Behind Petersen’s shot going too wide, it was Longhorns sophomore Max Sciro who ended the possession by forcing a turnover for Lambert’s first possession of the second frame.

Goldstein dashed through multiple War Eagles and scored a goal effortlessly to break the tie. Following that, Harrison Richards beat his man to the goal to give the Longhorns a 4-2 lead heading into halftime.

The Longhorns had 17 shot attempts to South Forsyth’s seven. Goalie Rhodes had seven saves for the War Eagles.

Schippmann won the face-off to open the second half, but an inaccurate high pass put an end to the War Eagles’ possession. On the second go-around, James Margiotta located Adams, and with no Longhorns around him, Adams took matters into his own hands to score.

Just like in the first half, the Longhorns remained aggressive in attacking the net, but Rhodes — along with the rest of the War Eagles defense — prevented Harper and Suh from getting a shot in.

Adams could not get away from his defender despite juke moves and a half-spin, so he opted to pass to Hayden Mock, who was left wide open at the 27-yard line. He took a risk that paid off by shooting from a long distance to tie the game once again with 6:44 left to play in the third quarter.

The tie didn’t last very long.

Three minutes later, Harper made the right read to fool a War Eagles defender and passed to Starcher, and Starcher scored in a tight space.

In the final 1:30 of the quarter, it was evident that Lambert wanted the final shot.

Cole Greenfield and Goldstein took shots at the net, but they were too wide. Suh, who’d been inaccurate with his shots, finally nailed one in off the rebound for a 6-4 Longhorns advantage.

A good defensive play to start the final quarter allowed the Longhorns to stretch out their lead.

Goldstein was in one-on-one action against Mock at the 25-yard line. He decided to take a gamble on a straightaway shot that gave Lambert another goal.

The War Eagles didn’t want their season to end on a bad note. They brought the game within 8-7 with less than a minute left with the help of Margiotta, March and Petersen lasering shots into the back of the net.

But a crucial turnover by the War Eagles (12-10) gave the Longhorns (19-3) the ball. The hosts drained the clock by running away from defenders, and some even cheered during the final seconds, knowing they were in the driver's seat on a ride to the state finals.

“The defense did a great job playing together as a team," Spaide said. "We had some errors in the game to not finish the game earlier, but overall, we didn’t stop competing, which was great.”