Lacrosse: Lambert upends Area 8 champion Lakeside-Evans 18-3

Lambert's girls lacrosse team went on the road and scored a massive playoff win Wednesday, upending Area 8 champion Lakeside-Evans 18-3.
Lauren Gray led the Longhorns with eight goals, including her 100th career goal, and added four assists.
Delaney Hill also had a milestone, collecting six ground balls to break the program's all-time record. CC Phillips and Kennedy Dean combined to win 15 of 23 draws, while Ellie Kotanian had four goals, and Hadley Bates chipped in two goals and three assists.
Laine Williams also scored her first two playoff goals in the win.
Lambert [9-10] finished fourth in a tough Area 6 and handed Lakeside-Evans its first loss to a Georgia opponent this season.
The win sets up a showdown with third-seeded Lassiter in the Class 6A-7A Sweet 16 after the Trojans knocked off Roswell 17-16.